Traffic shift scheduled on Market Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation is planning to shift a section of traffic back to its original placement on Wilmington’s Market Street this weekend.

Northbound traffic on Market Street between Amaryllis Drive and just south of Alexander Road will shift back to the original alignment starting Sunday night, while southbound traffic will remain in its current configuration.

The shift will allow NCDOT contractors to work in between the north and southbound lanes as they continue to install a 96-inch stormwater pipe.

Traffic will remain in this alignment until the end of the month. Two more traffic shifts will be required to complete the installation of the pipe.



NCDOT reminds drivers to stay alert when driving through the work zone and use alternate routes, such as Interstate 40 and N.C. 140, when possible.



This construction is part of a larger project to relieve congestion and improve safety on Market Street. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2023.