Tree removal to temporarily close Pender County highway lane

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) -- Our next "People & Places" segment takes Ken Watlington to Social House Vodka and the new PumpHouse 1906 in Kinston.

Ken chats with founder/president Cary Joshi and events manager Dean Daughety. You can learn more about Social House's beginnings and the company's growth into North Carolina's top local vodka brand. Plus, we discuss the history behind The PumpHouse 1906 and why the facility means so much to Kinston.