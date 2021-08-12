HAMPSTEAD – N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close a lane of a Pender County highway to safely remove a tree.
A lane of U.S. 17 North between Dan Owen Drive and Factory Road is scheduled to close at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. NCDOT expects the removal process will take up to five hours.
The tree that is being removed was recently struck by lightning.
While a lane will remain open to traffic, drivers are urged to seek an alternate route if possible, and if not, remain alert and use caution near where crews are working.
Tree removal to temporarily close Pender County highway lane
Work will begin Sunday morning
HAMPSTEAD – N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close a lane of a Pender County highway to safely remove a tree.