BEAUFORT, N.C. – These two sections of roads north of Beaufort are scheduled to be closed on the following dates to allow state transportation workers to improve the drainage systems:

Aug. 1-3.: Merrimon Road south of its intersection with Laurel Road

Aug. 8-11: U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street) north of North Harbor Drive

Crews will remove the old pipes and replace them with larger pipes that increase the flow of water that can safely go underneath the pavement. Weather could delay the reopening of the roads.

Drivers will use the following detours:

Motorists should slow down, drive cautiously and expect a longer commuter while the crossline pipes at these locations are replaced.