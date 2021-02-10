Two Contracts Awarded to Improve Primary Routes in Martin County

WILLIAMSTON – Portions of three primary roadways in Martin County will be resurfaced and rehabilitated under two contracts recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The contracts, worth a total of $3.6 million, were both awarded to Barnhill Contracting of Rocky Mount.

The first contract, worth $861,000, is for the milling and resurfacing of 2.6 miles of U.S. 64 Alternate between Cullipher Road and West Main Street, as well as on 1.1 miles of U.S. 17 between Exit 514 and Garrett Road. The contract also includes patching of the existing pavement and replacement of guardrails.

The second contract, worth $2.7 million, includes pavement rehabilitation on 4.3 miles of U.S. 64, from U.S. 64 Alternate to N.C. 125. Work on the projects can begin this spring and both projects are expected to be complete by the fall or winter of 2022.