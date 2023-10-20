KENANSVILLE, N.C. – Two roads in Duplin County are scheduled to close starting Monday for drainage improvements.

Both projects by the N.C. Department of Transportation involve the replacement of drainage pipes underneath the pavement. The details follow:

Several miles of N.C. 111 between Outlaws Bridge Road and N.C. 11 will be closed from Oct. 23-Nov. 3 to replace a span of four pipes ahead of the highway being resurfaced.

Cornmill Road near Sandlin Road will be closed Oct. 23-Nov. 3 to replace one pipe.

Details for each detour are posted at DriveNC.gov under Duplin County. Drivers should plan ahead as their commute will take longer than normal and use caution around the work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.