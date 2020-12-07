Two intersections to convert to all-way stops in Onslow, Duplin counties

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation crews will revise two intersections, in Onslow and Duplin counties.
Crews plan to covert the intersection of Smith and Riggs roads near Maysville to be an all-way stop on Tuesday, December 8.
The changes in traffic patterns are based on safety reviews by the department.
Motorists should be alert for crews while they convert the intersections and once the changes are made, motorists should slow down for the new traffic configurations.
Drivers approaching an all-way stop should follow these rules:
- The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way;
- When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right;
- When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield; and
- Even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.