Two intersections to convert to all-way stops in Onslow, Duplin counties

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation crews will revise two intersections, in Onslow and Duplin counties.

Crews plan to covert the intersection of Smith and Riggs roads near Maysville to be an all-way stop on Tuesday, December 8.

The changes in traffic patterns are based on safety reviews by the department.

Motorists should be alert for crews while they convert the intersections and once the changes are made, motorists should slow down for the new traffic configurations.

Drivers approaching an all-way stop should follow these rules: