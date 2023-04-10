KINSTON, N.C. — After examining a safety review and assessing the crash patterns at two Lenoir County intersections, officials announced both will become all-way stops this week.

Beginning Tuesday morning, the intersections of Tyree Road at Camellia Street and Central Avenue at Camellia Street will be converted into new traffic patterns. The work is expected to be completed the same day.

Currently, drivers on Tyree Road where it intersects with Camellia Street and Camellia Street where it intersects with Central Avenue do not stop. At both locations, the N.C. Department of Transportation will install stop signs and pavement markings.

Drivers are urged to slow down while crews are working and be cautious of the new traffic pattern.

An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more about them, visit this NCDOT webpage.

