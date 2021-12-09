Two Onslow County intersections will become all-way stops

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two Onslow County intersections will be changed into an all-way stop this month to improve safety.

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to install and implement the new traffic patterns as follows:

Riggs Road and Hubert Boulevard in Jacksonville on Dec. 13 Drivers on Hubert Boulevard must now stop.

Turkey Point and Harbor Point roads in the Harbor Point community on Dec. 20. Drivers on southbound Turkey Point and northbound Harbor Point must now stop.

The installations are weather-dependent and could be rescheduled. At each location, NCDOT workers will begin around 8 a.m. and complete the improvements by lunchtime. Drivers should proceed cautiously through these areas while the improvements are implemented.

The department has similarly converted two other Onslow County intersections over the past year. The department is installing all-way stops where they are warranted, based on the crash and traffic data, among other considerations. All-way stops are an effective and cost-efficient way to improve safety.

Converting such intersections has been shown to reduce fatal or injury crashes by over 70%, as this NCDOT webpage explains.

Here are some reminders for drivers encountering all-way stops: