JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions.

The affected crossings are:

Both are scheduled to close to vehicular traffic on Saturday morning. Riggs Road is scheduled to reopen by mid-November, while Morristown Road is expected to open earlier by the end of October.

These will be the signed detours:

Riggs Road : Smith Road, Belgrade Swansboro Road, Parkertown Road and Hubert Boulevard

: Smith Road, Belgrade Swansboro Road, Parkertown Road and Hubert Boulevard Morristown Road: N.C. 58, Stella Road, Farin Ward Road and Wetherington Landing Road.

Drivers should approach the closures cautiously and take into account the detour when reaching their destinations.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.