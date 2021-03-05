Two Traffic Shifts Planned on Wilmington’s Market Street

WILMINGTON – An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is planning to shift traffic on a Wilmington street during the next two weekends.



Southbound traffic on Market Street between Amaryllis Drive and just south of Alexander Road will shift back to its original alignment starting around 7 p.m. Sunday. This shift will also open the southern access to Alexander Drive. Northbound traffic shifted back to the original alignment in January and will be unaffected by this switch.



Sunday’s traffic shift marks the completion of the installation of a 96-inch stormwater pipe.



A second traffic shift near Marsh Oaks Drive is scheduled to start around 7 p.m. March 14 all four lanes of traffic will shift west, and the center turn lane will be removed.



This pattern will last about 45 days and will allow contract crews to install a 54-inch stormwater pipe.

Drivers should be alert in the area while crews make each shift.



This construction is part of a larger project to relieve congestion and improve safety on Market Street. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2023.

