PLYMOUTH, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform bridge maintenance on U.S. 64 Eastbound at the Martin-Washington county line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday.

The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth.

As a result, lane closures will be in effect on U.S. 64 Eastbound between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive during those hours. At times, repair work will require complete closure of the eastbound lanes for ten minutes or less. NCDOT urges drivers to take the lane closures into account when planning their travels, pay attention to signage and drive carefully through the area



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.