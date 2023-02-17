HAVELOCK, N.C. – One lane in each direction of U.S. 70 in the Havelock area will close, starting Monday, for highway construction.

The left lane going east and west will be closed on U.S. 70 at the following locations, but only at one location at a time. The work will be done on different days at each of these locations.

Chadwick Avenue

Roosevelt Boulevard

Webb Boulevard

The closures will occur only in the daytime from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 6. The closures are needed for contract crews building the 10-mile Havelock Bypass, which will become the future Interstate 42 on the west side of Havelock.

Drivers should anticipate delays and be cautious traveling through these work zones.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation began constructing the bypass in 2019. It’s scheduled to be completed and opened to traffic in 2024..