Update: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to close overnight this weekend

UPDATE – Due to weather, crews were unable to complete all the necessary work and will close the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge again Sunday at 9 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Below is the original release.WILMINGTON – The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will close overnight tonight while crews set up scaffolding around the bridge’s control house.

The bridge will be closed to traffic starting at 9 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. tomorrow.

Once the scaffolding is in place, crews will weatherproof the control house. This work will not impact traffic.

Drivers needing to get around the closure should take the Isabel Holmes Bridge or Interstate I40. They should also plan ahead and use caution near the closure.

