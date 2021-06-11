Update: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to close overnight this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt starter Kumar Rocker out-dueled East Carolina starter Gavin Williams on Friday at Hawkins Field and the Commodores beat the visiting Pirates 2-0 in the opening game of their NCAA Super Regional.

Rocker (13-3) fanned 11 in 7 2/3 innings of scoreless ball while Williams (10-1) was charged with two earned runs in 8 1/3 innings while striking out 13.