JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A part of Ramsey Road in Jacksonville will be closed this weekend due to utility crews doing construction work.

Starting on Friday at 8 pm and ending at noon Saturday, Jacksonville Road near Gum Branch Road will be closed. Crews will be doing water line tie-in and pavement repairs.

N.C. Department of Transportation will be creating new turn lanes and upgrading the drainage system on Ramsey Road to improve traffic and safety at the intersection.

There will be a detour on Edgewood Drive and Lanier Drive. NCDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and be cautious when driving by the work zone.

For more information visit the NCDOT website or follow their social media.