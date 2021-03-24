Washington city leaders holding virtual meetings about making 15th Street safer

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington city leaders are making progress in a project to redesign 15th Street.

They want to make the corridor safer. They were in the middle of the planning process with “Stantec, an engineering consultant firm in Raleigh. Officials are looking at a couple of different options in a series of focus-group meetings happening this week.

Community members are invited to join and give their input, officials said. Due to COVID-19, the public input sessions are virtual.

“Following this three-day event, the engineering firm will flesh out the design in greater detail, we’ll have some follow-up conversations with DOT,” Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell said.

Tuesday was the first day of the planning meetings. Click here to find out how to join and participate.