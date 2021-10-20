What is NCDOT doing to make driving on I-440 safer?

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) – A resurfacing project for Raleigh’s Beltline scheduled for 2025 is now being moved up to 2022 due to the condition of the pavement.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to resurface all lanes of Interstate-440 from Wade Avenue to Wake Forest Road in the coming months.

“It was originally scheduled for 2025, but we obviously saw the problems that are occurring with the pavement and condition, so it’s being accelerated,” said NCDOT spokesman Marty Homan.

Take a drive and you will see the deteriorating pavement near the exits to Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road.

For one Raleigh Uber and delivery driver, the drive here makes him nervous.

“It could be better than it is right now. Going down this road is bad,” said Michael Waters.

Community members have also expressed concerns about the Beltline’s condition to NCDOT.

“We do hear of people having concerns about the pavement condition there,” said Homan.

He said the pavement is crumbling because it has reached its lifespan.

NCDOT is also hoping to address the flooding that is known to occur near exit 7 Glenwood Avenue.

Homan said it floods because the drain gets clogged with litter, but stressed improvements are coming.

“It will be happening. We’re not sure if that’s going to be rolled into those contracts or not. We’re having those discussions now. We have until January to sort that out,” said Homan.

On Sept. 9, 2021, Raleigh police responded to I-440 west after flooding blocked nearly all lanes. Officers were seen clearing the drain of trash, which helped alleviate the flooding afterward.

“If it’s already worse when it’s sunny then think about when it rains, it’s even worse,” said Waters.

According to crash data requested from NCDOT, there were 209 vehicle crashes reported over two years.

A total of 91 of those vehicle crashes occurred when it was wet.

“I hate when I have to do Uber down this way, lots of accidents, nobody moves over,” said Waters.

Homan said this stretch of the Beltline is safe for drivers but could be safer.

“That one drain that is there clogs and we’re looking into adding three more drains, so if one clogs it will fill over into the next drain to alleviate some of the flooding,” said Homan.

The resurfacing project is set to be awarded to a contractor in January. Homan believes most of the work will be completed in 2022.