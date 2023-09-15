ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. – Work to improve a major Atlantic Beach intersection will get underway next week.

Beginning Monday, drivers can expect lane closures and traffic to be shifted in each direction of N.C. 58 (Fort Macon Road), Atlantic Beach Causeway and East Drive.

These traffic pattern changes will allow crews to safely improve drainage, reconfigure turn lanes and work on traffic signals for the intersection of N.C. 58 and Atlantic Beach Causeway. The work is scheduled to take about six months to complete.

Drivers will not be detoured, but they’re encouraged to avoid the area when possible and use caution and slow down when driving near the work zone.

