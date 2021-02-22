Work begins on improvements to Western Boulevard & Gum Brand Road intersection

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville officials said Monday that work has begun to improve a major intersection in the city.

The NC Department of Transportation on Monday began work on improving the Western Blvd and Gum Branch Rd intersection. The project will create two left-hand turn lanes from Gum Branch Road onto Western Boulevard.

The work was scheduled to last up to two weeks, weather permitting. Jacksonville officials said drivers should expect daytime lane closures and are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion and delay.