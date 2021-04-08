Work scheduled by NCDOT for Emerald Isle Bridge

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduling multiple overnight lane closures on the Emerald Isle bridge, beginning this weekend.

The Emerald Isle Bridge will be reduced to one lane on Sunday at 9 p.m. Lanes will reopen the following day at 6 a.m. On the evenings of April 12-15, crews will close one lane at 7 p.m. and reopen it at 6 a.m. the next days.

The work includes repairing the bridge seats, which the girders rest on. The repairs were already scheduled for this year but were moved up after a recent inspection.

Flaggers will be at the ends of the bridge directing traffic. Drivers should use caution near crews and the work zone and plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.