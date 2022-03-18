MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Sections of multiple highways and secondary roads in Carteret and Craven counties will receive upgrades this year.



Crews can begin to mill and resurface roads and reconstruct shoulders this month. They are scheduled to finish this winter.



Portions of the following roads incorporated in the contracts include:

Morehead City : Atlantic Beach Causeway and East Fort Macon Road (N.C. 58), Arendell Street (U.S. 70), Country Club Road

: Atlantic Beach Causeway and East Fort Macon Road (N.C. 58), Arendell Street (U.S. 70), Country Club Road Beaufort : Carraway Road, Front, Cedar and Live Oak Streets

: Carraway Road, Front, Cedar and Live Oak Streets New Bern : N.C. 43 (from N.C. 55 to U.S. 17) and N.C. 55 (from Bachelor Creek Bridge to N.C. 43)

: N.C. 43 (from N.C. 55 to U.S. 17) and N.C. 55 (from Bachelor Creek Bridge to N.C. 43) Northern Carteret and southern Craven counties: N.C. 101, Merrimon, South River and Big Creek roads

While crews work, one lane will be closed at a time. Signs and cones, and occasionally, flaggers will be used to direct motorists around the work. The N.C. Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution and slow down when near the work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media..