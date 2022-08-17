WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Contract crews working to preserve the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach will resume work Wednesday, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The department will close the bridge to traffic starting at 7 pm and will re-open to traffic by 5 am Thursday. During the closure, crews will install lane shifts.

When the bridge reopens, there will be two lanes for traffic going toward the beach, and one lane for traffic leaving it. This change will allow a preservation project that began in 2021 to continue. Drivers should be mindful of the closure and changing traffic patterns, as well as crews working on the bridge.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.