GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is now one step closer to getting its first passenger rail system.

Rep. Brian Farkas announced the North Carolina Department of Transportation is funding the $250,000 Pitt-Greenville Passenger Rail Feasibility Study.

“The feasibility study will allow the community and state to work together to look at the impact of a proposed passenger rail service,” said Jason Orthner, NCDOT rail division director. “It does a good job of connecting urban rural communities together.”

The assessment will look at things like route options, engineering requirements, costs, population demographics and coordination with existing rail lines. Those factors will determine if a passenger rail system is possible in ENC.

The idea for the rail system started in Farkas’s office a few months ago.

“It’s an affordable, dynamic way to get across the state,” he said. “It’s a great way to get people from Charlotte and Raleigh to see why our area is so special.”

The Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Organization — coordinated by Greenville’s transportation director, Eliud De Jesus — formally completed the application for the funding.

“This study gives us the metrics that you need to answer the questions of the grant or to measure yourself in terms of how much of the benefit goes with the need,” De Jesus said.

The NCDOT said it plans to start the study in the next few months, and it should take 18 months to complete. Once the study is done, Pitt County might be eligible for other funding to start the passenger rail service.

“This is a comprehensive approach that allows us to then become eligible for a lot of more of the federal funding that we saw at the federal level through the infrastructure bill,” Farkas said. “There is a lot of money for rail funds in there. We aren’t eligible for a lot of it now, but this study takes us to that next level.”