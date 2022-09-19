RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday marks the first day of this year’s Rail Safety Week and North Carolina Department of Transportation staff has been anxiously awaiting to educate the public.

Rogers Smock is the Rail Safety Consultant with NCDOT and said this is a way for the department to inform the public of the dangers of railroad travel.

In 2021, there were 51 crossing crashes in North Carolina, resulting in six fatalities and 11 injuries. This year he wanted to see that number decrease to zero, but that’s not exactly been the case.

“Thus far this year we’re [at] 41 crossing crashes, three fatalities, and 13 injuries,” Smock said.

Rail Safety Week is an event in partnership with Operation Life Saver, a nationally-recognized non-profit leader of rail safety education.

Law enforcement agencies around the area are also contributing to the cause by making themselves available to the public Tuesday during a “Clear the Tracks” event. Officers from Apex and Greensboro will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossings, handing out safety pamphlets.

According to Smock, nationally in the year 2021 there were over 2,000 crossing crashes and over 200 fatalities.

By taking part in this safety week initiative and spreading the awareness it’s all about, participants are working toward the goal of reducing pedestrian and driver injuries and deaths around the world.