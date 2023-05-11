MANTEO – With peak travel season on the Outer Banks approaching, N.C. Department of Transportation crews have started the process of reducing speed limits and changing out signs along sections of N.C. 12 in Currituck and Dare counties.

The speed limits in areas through the tri-villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, as well as in Avon, Corolla and Frisco, will be lowered to 35 mph from the off-season speed limit of 45 mph. Seasonal speed limit reductions will also return in areas of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, such as the area just north of Oregon Inlet and the area near the Haulover Parking Lot south of Avon. ​

In addition, the speed limit on a 3.1-mile section of N.C. 12 from Duck to the Currituck County line will be permanently lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph.

Off-season speed limits will return on Sept. 15. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media