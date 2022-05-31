JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With Memorial Day being the unofficial start of summer, more people are on the roads and, unfortunately, that means more accidents.

Officials deem the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the “100 Deadliest Days” for fatal teen car accidents.

For teenage drivers right now, most of them are out of school and spending time on the road getting to work, the beach or even a friend’s house. But officials warn those about the dangers on the road.

“I do know so far this year, there have been roughly 48 to 50 fatal collisions involving teenagers from January to May,” said Lt. Phillip Williams with the Jacksonville Police Department.

He has informed drivers of this statewide number in the hopes that teens will be more careful while driving.

Tony Moore, the President of the North Carolina Driving School, acknowledged the tragic fatality numbers from just last year.

“In 2021, we topped a 20-year record of accidents for North Carolina,” said Moore.

The Jacksonville Police Department notes there are a number of reasons young drivers are often involved in car accidents.

“The most common thing amongst teenage drivers in crashes is distracted driving, followed by speed and then impaired driving,” said Williams.

He added that young drivers should also limit the number of passengers in the vehicle.

“I do feel like that’s one of the biggest distractions is having a car full of other people,” said Williams.

Moore said the biggest issue he sees with students is technology in the vehicle.

“Students get it from their parents to do a drive with a phone. Put the phone away,” said Moore. “I can’t understand why we don’t have a law so far that restricts driving with a phone, especially in their hand.”

Williams and Moore mentioned that parents need to lead by example and follow the rules of the road in the hopes their children will, too.