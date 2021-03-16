2021 BBB Travel Tips

RALEIGH, N.C. (March 16, 2021) – As coronavirus vaccinations become more widely available and travel restrictions lessen, many are already planning their next big trip. Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) offers the following information on planning ahead to avoid travel scams this season.

“Although it may feel we are gaining some pre-COVID normalcy, it is important to remain vigilant against scams seeking to steal your personal information and/or money,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president, and CEO of BBB serving Eastern NC. “Unfortunately, con artists see the pandemic as an opportunity to victimize eager travelers willing to pay anything for their next trip.”

BBB offers the following travel tips to consider before booking your next trip!

Understand the risks and delay plans if possible. Check the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for COVID-19 travel recommendations.

Research travel restrictions. Travel restrictions vary by state and country and are constantly changing. Visit the U.S. State Department's "Know Before You Go" page to get up-to-date information on COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

Make flexible travel plans. Flexibility is key during the pandemic. Be willing to pay extra for fully refundable flights, car rentals, and accommodations. Your plans may change last-minute due to an unexpected lockdown or infection.

Understand what travel insurance covers. Read the fine print or consult a travel agent to ensure you fully understand the insurance policy. Most travel insurance will cover medical expenses if you get sick during your trip or the cost of your trip if you must cancel due to illness, but they may not cover the cost of your trip if you need to cancel due to shut downs or personal preference. Read BBB's tips on buying travel insurance.

Avoid broad internet searches. Try to avoid entering phrases like 'best deals' into whichever search engine you use. Broad search terms like that can sometimes lead you to websites that look official, but are designed solely to rip people off.

Be alert for travel scams. Watch out for phone calls or letters claiming that you've "won a trip" or websites offering deals that are too good to be true. It's easy to extend questionable offers like these, but the vast majority of them leave hopeful travelers in limbo – and out money. It will be especially hard to decipher real "too good to be true" deals because the pandemic has made the travel industry drop their prices but be sure to do a little extra research to ensure its validity. Scammers will be looking for eager travelers who have been itching to get out of quarantine.

Get trip details in writing. Before making final payment, get all the details of the trip in writing. This should include the total cost, restrictions, cancellation penalties, and names of the airlines and hotels. Also, review and keep a copy of the airline's and hotel's cancellation and refund policies, as well as the cancellation policies of the travel agency or booking site you are using.

Pay with a credit card. Paying with a credit card gives you additional protection if something should go wrong with the travel reservation.

For additional travel and scam information, visit bbb.org.