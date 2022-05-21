GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nearly 80% of American travelers are planning trips in 2022.

WalletHub released its report on the 2022 Best Summer Travel Destinations. To help travelers plan the perfect summer getaway, they compared 100 metro areas across 43 key indicators of budget and fun-friendliness. The data set ranges from the cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions to COVID-19 cases.

Raleigh, NC cracks the list as the 13th best summer travel destination. PNC Arena in downtown Raleigh hosts the NHL team the Carolina Hurricanes, holding the title of the loudest arena in the NHL.. seems like a good enough reason to head to Raleigh.

The top 20 summer destinations were:

Orlando, FL

Washington, DC

Tampa, FL

Austin, TX

Salt Lake City, UT

Los Angeles, CA

Honolulu, HI

Minneapolis, MN

Cincinnati, OH

San Antonio, TX

Miami, FL

Charleston, SC

Raleigh, NC

Jacksonville, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Oklahoma City, OK

Tulsa, OK

Knoxville, TN

San Diego, CA

St. Louis, MO

The average flight to a popular summer destination costs $356, lasting three and a half hours, with 0.3 connections. The Los Angeles metro area is claimed as the most attractive destination on the West Coast. Washington, D.C. is named the most attractive destination on the East Coast.

Florida and Texas are home to the most top summer destinations in the US, each state holding at least two metro areas in the top 15. On the other hand, New York and California have the largest number of the most unpopular destinations, each having only two metro areas.

The Wichita metro area has the lowest nightly rate for a three-star hotel room, $36, which is almost five times less expensive than a hotel in Santa Rosa.