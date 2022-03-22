GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Experts say the cruise industry is rebounding after struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control lowered its risk for cruises. That’s clearing the way for people to board the ships again. Data from AAA Carolinas shows in the past four weeks, cruise bookings have doubled compared to this time last year.

The company suggests booking as soon as possible no matter when you’re planning the trip.



“For most cruises, right now is the time to book. You can book cruises two years in advance and for most cruises, you book early and you’re able to get a discount. So I would suggest if you’re thinking about cruising, book now,” stated Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas director of public affairs.

AAA suggests purchasing travel insurance when you book in case of any cancellations or changes that could come about. The company says cruise lines are putting many safety protocols in place for their passengers.

