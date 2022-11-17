JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – AAA is expecting Thanksgiving travel to meet pre-pandemic levels in North Carolina.

They’re forecasting over 1.5 million North Carolinians will travel for the holiday. That’s the most it’s been since 2019. Plus, 89% of travelers are expected to drive, despite higher gas prices.

The company said this Thanksgiving, we might be spending the highest we’ve ever seen compared to previous years at the pump. The closer we get to the holiday; the higher prices are expected to climb. However, that’s not stopping travelers from hitting the road.

“You’re going to see, you know, what we would say as a pandemic surge of travelers, if you will, of people just excited to visit their family, their friends, their loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said the director of Public Affairs AAA The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas, Tiffany Wright.

Wright added supply and demand are one reason for the gas price increase.

Wright said some ways you can save are to always plan your route ahead of time, eliminate weight on your vehicle and use fuel-saving apps. It also doesn’t hurt to stop by the pump in advance to save a few pennies.

“The closer you get to the holiday prices tend to go up so if you haven’t a chance to fill up a few days before you have to leave your destination, I would suggest doing that,” said Wright.