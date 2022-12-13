JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There will be over 3.3 million people from North Carolina traveling this holiday season, according to AAA.

The organization said this is over 100,000 more than last year and is a new record high for end-of-year travel. Thankfully, gas prices are going down just in time for people to start their road trips.

While some will be spending the holidays at home, many others will be on the roads or in the skies traveling to their holiday destinations. The busiest time will be Dec. 23, the Friday before Christmas, AAA reports. The Tuesday after Christmas, Dec. 27, and Jan. 2, the Monday after New Year’s Day, will also be busy.

“It’s going to be the most travelers that we’ve seen,” said Tiffany Wright, director of public affairs with AAA. ” Since I would say since pre-pandemic, we expect that we’re going to have probably about 134,000 More people traveling this year versus last year. So I think everybody’s really excited. They’re excited to go spend time with their family, their friends, their loved ones.”

AAA alerts drivers to be cautious on the road for bad weather and to avoid distracted driving.

Here’s additional information provided by AAA.

North Carolina Year-End Holiday Traveler Totals Total Travelers Auto Travelers Air Travelers Other Modes 2022

(Forecast) 3,369,757 3,056,688 184,224 128,864 2021 3,235,555 2,973,109 161,651 100,796 2019 3,403,403 3,093,255 181,874 128,274 Growth

(2021 to 2022) +4% +3% +14% +28% Growth*

(2019 to 2022) -1% -1% +1% +0.5%

National travel figures are also stronger than 2021, yet slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during the year-end holidays. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000. View all National travel figures in the full holiday travel report.

“Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remain resilient and dedicated to travel this year, and the holidays will be no different,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Americans are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years. The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated, now that gas prices are on the way down.”

Automobiles, Planes, Trains and Cruises

Nationwide, 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. In North Carolina, nearly 3.1 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip. That’s almost 84,000 more than last year but still a (-1) % decrease from 2019.

Air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days. Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. AAA expects the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.

“If the distance is not reasonable to drive, more people are flying to maximize the time spent at their destination,” Haas adds. “Conversely, if the travel distances are reasonable and more than one or two people in the household are taking the trip, it may be more cost-effective to drive rather than buy multiple air tickets and rent a car.”

Other modes of transportation are also rebounding in a big way. AAA estimates travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23% increase from last year and nearly 94% of 2019’s volume.

Gas Prices are Falling Fast

Holiday road trippers are getting the early gift of plunging prices at the pump. The state average has declined 40 cents per gallon since November 10.

On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in North Carolina was $3.05 per gallon. That’s 7 cents per gallon less than a year ago.

“Since most Americans have already made their holiday travel plans, these plunging pump prices may not necessarily lead to more auto travelers,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “What we often see instead is consumers reallocating the added savings, spending more on hotels, shopping and dining out.”

Hotel and Airfares are Slightly Higher than 2021; Car Rental Rates are Cheaper

Airfares cost 6% more than last year (the lowest round trip airfare costs $163 vs $154 in 2021).

cost 6% more than last year (the lowest round trip airfare costs $163 vs $154 in 2021). Hotels cost 5% more than 2021 (a mid-range AAA Three Diamond property costs $167 per night vs $160 last year).

cost 5% more than 2021 (a mid-range AAA Three Diamond property costs $167 per night vs $160 last year). Car Rentals cost 19% less (the average daily rate is $105 vs $130 last year).

cost 19% less (the average daily rate is $105 vs $130 last year). View AAA’s Leisure Travel Index for a full breakdown on pricing

