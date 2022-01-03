AAA gives tips on how to save on gas in the New Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been seven years since the Carolinas have seen gas prices this high. Right now, triple-A says because of the pandemic it’s hard to predict what they’ll be at in 2022.

They say part of the reason for the increase is because of the huge travel demand in the past year and add that the pandemic and new variant brings uncertainty going into the New Year.

“Over the next several weeks, gas prices are going to be a little unstable. You know, and it won’t be don’t be surprised if you’re at one gas station and you’re seeing, you know, a gas, a price versus just a block away and it’s anywhere between a five and 10 cents difference,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Spokesperson.

Triple-A also shared some tips on how to save on gas and recommend combining errands, removing excess from your vehicle, and doing the speed limit.