Airports across Eastern North Carolina prepare for a summer of travel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Travel is expected to be on the rise as summertime quickly approaches and restrictions continue to be lifted.

“People are traveling, they are ready to go somewhere,” said Eric Litchfield, EWN’s Airport Business Manager. “Thus far in the first week of June, we are running at over 90% Enplanement rates.”

Litchfield says that currently, they are working with airlines to add even more flights to go out of their airport.

“We are at five flights a day and we are talking to American here in a week or two to see if we can add another. There’s intense competition right now to get airplanes to good destinations,” said Litchfield.

And in Greenville, PGV Airport Director Bill Hopper says that levels here in town are almost looking back to normal.

“Things are picking up I’d say as far as passengers you know the number of passengers we have, you know where we’re hitting pre-pandemic levels,” said Hopper.

Noting that airports also provide great economic impact to the areas they serve as well. Both PGV and EWN combined have nearly a billion dollars in economic impact that they are producing for the local communities.

“The DOT does an economic impact study every two years and we just had it completed I think about two months ago and it showed that the economic impact of Pitt-Greenville Airport to the local community is 321 million dollars a year,” said Hopper.

Both saying that they are ready to get people back on their grounds and into the sky.

“We need people to use their local airport, support their local airport so that we can be here when they want to use us the next time,” said Litchfield.

The airports across Eastern North Carolina all have exciting projects coming up as things begin to reopen. As always, Nine on Your Side will keep you updated as we learn more about the development of our local runways.