Airports busy with holiday travelers, despite pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Airports like Charlotte-Douglas International will be busy throughout the week with passengers traveling for the holiday season.

Charlotte airport officials told FOX 46 that their peak travel days for the Christmas season are Wednesday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Dec 27. On each of those days, they’re predicting 14,000 to 15,000 local passengers.

To reduce the spread of coronavirus at Charlotte’s airport: masks are required, hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the building, and increased cleaning is happening in the terminals.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people not travel for the holiday.

Some are listening to that advice.

According to AAA, fewer Americans are traveling for the holidays this year because of COVID-19 concerns. The travel agency estimates at least a 29% decline in people who will drive, fly or take trains and buses for the Christmas season.

While some people are choosing to not travel, FOX 46 spoke to people who decided to visit their loved ones in different parts of the country.

“I am concerned a little bit, but all I can do is wear my mask, wash my hands and social distance as best as I can because I want to see my family,” one traveler told FOX 46.

The CDC says for those who choose to travel, despite their recommendation not to, should get tested for COVID-19 before and after their trip to limit the spread.

