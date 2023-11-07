GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to start making plans for travel.

In a new report from IPX1031.com, two in three Americans plan on traveling during the holidays. When it comes to traveling, there can be a lot of chaos that comes with it. With that being said, 35% are worried about delays and cancellations.

The average budget for these travelers is $2,005 and just under half will use points and rewards to save on travel expenses. But, 84% are not planning to buy travel insurance.

The majority of people are willing to pay more for direct flights as well as paying more to sit with their family members.

Airports that have the most delays are Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International followed by McCarran International in Las Vegas and Orlando International.

Many Americans are opting to stay with family, 21% will stay at a hotel or resort, 10% with friends and 9% in rental homes or other places.