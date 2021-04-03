As CDC OKs traveling for vaccinated people, RDU says it’s seeing passengers steadily return

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CDC announced on Friday people who are fully vaccinated can travel at low risk.

The CDC said people who have been vaccinated no longer to get tested and quarantine before and after trips within the U.S.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials said a lot more passengers are starting to feel more comfortable traveling based on recent surveys. March was the airport’s busiest month since the pandemic began. It saw 170,000 more people than the month before.

“It’s great to see. I love looking around here today and seeing all these people who are traveling for Easter weekend,” said Stephanie Hawco, director of media relations at RDU.

This time last year, RDU passenger traffic was down 97 percent. It is now back to close almost 60 percent of its 2019 levels.

“This last year has just been something like we’ve never seen before in the industry. Aviation’s been around more than 100 years, and this is the worst crisis we’ve ever faced,” Hawco said.

She added that they’re grateful the vaccine rollout is leading to the rolling of more bags.

“We really feel like passengers can travel with confidence here. It’s good to see the CDC say people can get out and travel as well,” Hawco said.

Anyone who isn’t vaccinated is asked to quarantine and get tested before and after trips. Everyone, including those vaccinated, still need to follow CDC guidelines on wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, socially distancing, and washing their hands.