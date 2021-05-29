Aurora Fossil Museum celebrates ‘grand reopening,’ announces summer hours

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Aurora Fossil Museum held a grand re-opening ceremony Saturday morning.

That celebration included a fossil dig and a raffle for a megladon tooth.

Last March, the museum closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they continued operations with virtual tours. Although they had to make some changes due to COVID, they were able to keep their entire staff. They say the support from the community made that possible.

They also said staying active on social media has been the key to keeping people engaged with the museum. Cynthia Crane is the executive director of the Aurora Fossil Museum. She said seeing families enjoying themselves is a welcome sight after a year in lockdown.

“Just to see the smiling faces, and see kids running around, engaging with science in the pits. It’s just been a remarkable day,” Crane said.

The museum will be open on Memorial Day. They’ll be closed June 1 & 2. Click here for more information, including their hours of operation.