BBB Tips for Cruising During Pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (March 22, 2021) – Although cruise lines have not yet started sailing in the United States, they are expected to start this season. Whether you have a previously booked cruise or want to plan a sea getaway, Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) offers the following cruise line information.

“Similar to other travel industries, cruise lines are navigating the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president, and CEO of BBB serving Eastern NC. “It’s likely that cruising will look much different when they do start sailing locally, making it more important than ever for consumers to remain up-to-date on the ever-changing rules and regulations.”

BBB offers the following cruise line consumer tips:

Do your research. Look up the cruise line or travel agency profile on BBB.org beforehand to see if there are any reviews or complaints against them. This will help you determine legitimate businesses and check out any warnings that might be issued against the business.

Reach out to the cruise line directly with any questions about your cruise, whether it has been canceled, rescheduled, or is upcoming. It's important to remember that all cruise lines have their own policies and procedures, so if you have questions about your trip it's always best to contact them directly.

Review refund/ cancellation policies. Most cruise lines have already issued statements about changes to their refund or cancellation policies in regards to the pandemic, so it's important to find out their current policy before canceling, rescheduling, or booking a cruise.

Know what safety precautions the cruise line is taking. Before you book or get on board, know their policies such as mask mandates, distancing guidelines, required testing, and other new safety protocols.

Beware of travel scams. Be on the lookout for random calls, text messages, or emails from unknown sources claiming to be your cruise line or travel agency alerting you of a change to your trip. To ensure these warnings are legitimate, it's best to contact the cruise line or travel agency directly with the contact information you have on file.

