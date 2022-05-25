CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, May 27, the Carowinds’ premier water park will reopen after its seasonal closure with a splash.

It will allow for guests to celebrate the culture of the Carolina coast and enjoy more than 28 attractions for families and thrill-seekers, as well as resort-style amenities with the luxury of a reserved cabana and Carolina cuisine.

There is something for everyone in the Carolina Harbor Waterpark’s 26 acres of fun. From the Boogie Board Racer, the longest mat-racing water slide in the southeast with its high-speeds and high-thrill 360-degree loop experience, to a relaxing float down the 1,000-foot long Coastal Currents lazy river that meanders through North Carolina and South Carolina, and two wave pools, Tidal Wave Bay and Surf Club Harbor, Carolina Harbor is a water park experience for guests of all ages.

During Memorial Day Weekend, Carolina Harbor is open Friday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Saturday, Sunday and Monday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Experience a nighttime fireworks spectacular at Carowinds in recognition of Memorial Day on Saturday. The impressive display of patriotic fanfare will be accompanied by an all-American soundtrack.