Changes coming to travel industry as COVID-19 restrictions ease

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Domestic travel is changing as more COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.

Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando have recently announced visitors will no longer have to wear a face mask outdoors. Travel advisors believe this will motivate families to visit warmer places without worrying about wearing masks in the heat.

However, some people still might have safety concerns. Travel agent Mallory Dumond of Travelmation in Goldsboro shared Tuesday how people can travel cautiously.

“Wearing their masks even when they’re not required to and that helps them feel a little bit more safe when they’re traveling, or they choose a designation that’s still requiring masks and requiring temperature checks and things like that,” Dumond said.

Experts say it’s better to book early and be aware of travel policies that are changing daily. Some destinations are booking as far out as into 2022 and 2023, if you’re not ready to travel just yet.