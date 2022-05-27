RALEIGH, N.C. — Now through June 5, as part of the N.C. Governor Highway Safety Program’s Click It or Ticket campaign, law enforcement officers will be increasing patrols in all 100 counties to make sure everyone is buckling up, whether driving or riding.

Violating state seatbelt laws can result in a fine of up to $180 or up to $266 if the offending passenger is younger than 16. Memorial Day also marks the start of the Hundred Deadliest Days, when fatal teen crashes increase dramatically.

Many cities in Eastern North Carolina are carrying out their own Click It or Ticket campaigns, including Jacksonville and New Bern.

Visit ncghsp.org for more information about the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s campaigns and how to stay safe.