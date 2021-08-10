Despite construction hassle, flyers agree Charlotte airport needs upgrades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More changes due to airport construction are on the horizon for Charlotte-Douglas passengers. The expanded ticket lobby project is forcing some doors on the ticketing and baggage claim level to be closed, with others being added.

Passengers flying out of Charlotte in the middle of rush hour told FOX 46 they welcome the major changes.

“I think it’s a necessary thing. I mean, progress is progress. you’ve got to take things in stride and keep it moving. Be positive about it and it’ll work out one way or another.”

According to Charlotte-Douglas Airport, the following changes will occur on August 15 or later:

Ticketing level: Door 4 will close. Existing Door 3 remains open. A new Door 1 (west end passageway) opens along with a new passenger bridge from the Upper Roadway on the east end nearest Checkpoint E

Baggage Claim level: Door 4 will close. Existing Door 3 remains open and a new Door 1 with passageway opens on the terminal’s west end

Because of the many changes wait times may continue to skyrocket. Passengers who spoke to FOX 46 say getting to the airport with any less than two hours is a recipe for disaster.

“You’re making a really bad decision, you’re blowing your whole vacation. I’m here extra early. Bring a book, reflect, do whatever, but then you’re on the way home.”