Despite pleas to cut holiday travel, North Carolinians drove more on Thanksgiving Day, data show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolinians drove slightly more on Thanksgiving Day than they did a year ago and more than the national average, despite pleas from health leaders urging them to avoid holiday travel in an effort to slow coronavirus spread, according to roadway data.

StreetLight Data, a company that keeps track of traffic on roads, provided CBS 17 News with year-over-year figures from Nov. 2-27 for 99 of the state’s 100 counties — Tyrell County was the only one missing — as well as statewide and national numbers.

For 23 of the 26 days during the reporting period, North Carolinians did drive less than they did on a corresponding day in 2019.

But at no point during that span did people in North Carolina cut their travel by more than people across the country did.

“Thanksgiving was down the least, so in essence, you might conclude that Americans sort of followed the advice of the authorities less on Thanksgiving than they would have on any other day,” said Martin Morzynski, StreetLight’s vice president of marketing.

“If folks maybe were staying at home for several weeks and maybe they decided to take a long trip for Thanksgiving, they logged a lot of miles,” he added. “That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It doesn’t indicate lack of adherence to stay-at-home orders or what have you, but I think in general, the average of Thanksgiving is worse off, if you will, in terms of Americans being on the roadways than leading up to Thanksgiving.

“It indicates that adherence to sort of any regulation there, or the ask from the health authorities, et cetera, there’s less of it on Thanksgiving than on the days leading up to it.”

Automotive travel in the state was up 0.7 percent on Thanksgiving Day from its 2019 level. Nationally, it decreased by about 5 percent.

“We saw what we expected, and we didn’t quite see what we hoped,” Morzynski said.

In the days and weeks before the holiday, state leaders urged people to avoid getting together with people outside their immediate households, saying those small, seemingly safe gatherings were driving the latest climb in the key metrics.

Despite more than 6,000 daily new cases reported on three of the past five days — including a single-day record 6,495 on Wednesday — the full impact of those gatherings likely has yet to show up in the numbers.

“With COVID numbers going up, I think we all expected that Americans, by and large, would take heed and stay home. And yet as we looked at the data leading up to Thanksgiving, the aggregate year over year declines got smaller and smaller,” Morzynski said.

According to StreetLight’s data for Thanksgiving Day, there were 27 counties where road traffic was higher than in 2019 with an increase of 10 percent or higher in 10 of them.

Hyde County — which at 5,156 has the state’s smallest population — had the highest increase at 83 percent while Chatham County’s increase was the slightest (0.1 percent).

Each of the state’s four most populous counties — Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford and Forsyth — saw an increase, with Mecklenburg County showing an increase of nearly 32 percent and Wake County’s increase at 12 percent.

There was, however, a drastic drop in road traffic the following day — Black Friday.

Traffic across the state was down by nearly 8 percent — nationally, the drop approached 20 percent — and 90 of the 99 counties included in the report showed less traffic than in 2019.

That suggests North Carolinians — and Americans as a whole — were avoiding the large crowds that typically accompany one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

“The Black Friday with shopping-related driving was down even more,” Morzynski said.