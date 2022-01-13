Emergency services director gives tips on driving on icy roads

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the possibility of icy roads this weekend, a local emergency services director says to prepare now.

Emergency Services Director of Onslow county, Norman Bryson, said Thursday to give yourself extra time if you plan to go anywhere this weekend. That way, you can avoid speeding and take your time on the roads. He said in the event you do start to slide on the roads, turn your wheel in the direction you’re sliding to help catch traction.

“In Eastern North Carolina, what we get is something that’s more along the lines of ice, and ice is ice. And doesn’t matter if you have a two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, you can still break traction and slide upon that ice no matter what your vehicles’ capabilities are,” said Bryson.

He also recommends preparing your vehicle with antifreeze, making sure the batteries are good to go, and avoiding the roads if you can.

