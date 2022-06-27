CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Passengers on American Airlines Flight 5594 headed to Florida were evacuated to the tarmac at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Monday over a foul odor, officials said.

The preliminary FAA report shows that the crew reported fumes in the cockpit and cabin. No injuries were reported. Officials said passengers had to deplane on the tarmac, and then bused back to the terminal.

The Bombardier CRJ-900 airplane was set to depart for Melbourne, Florida at 9:30 a.m.

American Airlines issued a statement that read, in part, “We thank our customers for their patience and our flight crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of all those on board.”

Charlotte-Douglas has been the subject of contention between passengers as well as staff for the last few weeks. Staff and pilot shortages have led to massive baggage backup issues and delayed and canceled flights through charlotte.

“I was flying out of Tucson, Arizona for a work trip, and my bag never left,” one traveler told QCN last week. “Because my flight was canceled twice and delayed three times.”

“I haven’t gotten my bags yet,” another traveler told us. “Two hours of waiting and it caused me to miss my connecting flight. It’s been crazy out here.”