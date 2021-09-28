Gas prices seeing small decrease in NC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices in the Carolinas are seeing a small decrease, even though oil prices are higher right now, according to AAA.

The current average in North Carolina is $2.97 a gallon. Experts say that can change overnight. They also say it’s about five to seven cents more than this time a month ago and about 90 cents more than a year ago.

However, prices are still showing a minimal decrease overall. Tuesday’s national price average in the country is around $3.18 a gallon. AAA officials say it’s hard to tell now, but we may see some relief at the pump in the future.

“I always say this that you know, gas prices they shoot up like a rocket but they tend to fall like a feather. So we will see some relief at the pump,” said Tiffany Wright, an AAA spokesperson.

Wright also reminds people that this time of year is when gas prices typically trend lower. They are expecting spikes around the holidays.