GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first public museum was founded in 1684 at the University of Oxford. The Ashmolean Museum was founded when Elias Ashmole donated his private collection to the university in 1677.

Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals. By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from around the world.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in North Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see what museums are in your own home state.

#30. Mountain Farm Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (512 reviews)

– Address: not available

#29. Mint Museum Uptown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484 reviews)

– Address: 500 S Tryon St Levine Center for the Arts, Charlotte, NC 28202-1811

#28. The Andy Griffith Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,042 reviews)

– Address: 218 Rockford St, Mount Airy, NC 27030-4662

#27. Bellamy Mansion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (620 reviews)

– Address: 503 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28401-4634

#26. River Arts District

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,306 reviews)

– Address: 140 Roberts St, Asheville, NC 28801-3160

#25. Woolworth Walk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (843 reviews)

– Address: 25 Haywood St, Asheville, NC 28801-2835

#24. North Carolina Maritime Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (887 reviews)

– Address: 315 Front St, Beaufort, NC 28516-2124

#23. Whalehead in Historic Corolla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (682 reviews)

– Address: 1100 Club Way, Corolla, NC 27927

#22. Reynolda House Museum of American Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (653 reviews)

– Address: 2250 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106-5117

#21. Grovewood Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (588 reviews)

– Address: 111 Grovewood Rd Ste 2, Asheville, NC 28804-2858

#20. Oconaluftee Indian Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,015 reviews)

– Address: 218 Drama Road, Cherokee, NC 28719

#19. North Carolina History Center – Tryon Palace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (941 reviews)

– Address: 529 S Front St, New Bern, NC 28562-5601

#18. Lexington Glassworks

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (975 reviews)

– Address: 81 S Lexington Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3309

#17. Marbles Kids Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,112 reviews)

– Address: not available

#16. North Carolina Museum of History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (927 reviews)

– Address: 5 E Edenton St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1011

#15. Discovery Place Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,479 reviews)

– Address: 301 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2138

#14. Greensboro Science Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,299 reviews)

– Address: 4301 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455-1899

#13. Airborne and Special Operations Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,086 reviews)

– Address: 100 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28301-4806

#12. Asheville Pinball Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (927 reviews)

– Address: 1 Battle Sq Ste 1A, Asheville, NC 28801-2731

#11. Museum of Life + Science

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (913 reviews)

– Address: 433 W Murray Ave, Durham, NC 27704-3101

#10. Wheels Through Time Transportation Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,435 reviews)

– Address: not available

#9. The Folk Art Center (Southern Highland Craft Guild)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,410 reviews)

– Address: Milepost 382 Blue Ridge Parkway Southern Highland Craft Guild, Asheville, NC 28815

#8. Museum of the Cherokee Indian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,562 reviews)

– Address: Highway 441 and Drama Road, Cherokee, NC 28719

#7. NASCAR Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,453 reviews)

– Address: 400 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202-2343

#6. Currituck Beach Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,247 reviews)

– Address: 1101 Corolla Village Road, Corolla, NC 27927

#5. North Carolina Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,826 reviews)

– Address: 2110 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607-6433

#4. International Civil Rights Center & Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,733 reviews)

– Address: 134 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2604

#3. North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,318 reviews)

– Address: 11 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC 27601-1029

#2. Wright Brothers National Memorial

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,357 reviews)

– Address: not available

#1. Biltmore

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27,428 reviews)

– Address: 1 Lodge Street, Asheville, NC 28803-2662

