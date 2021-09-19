Highest-rated things to do in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Whether you’ve lived in North Carolina your whole life or are planning a trip there for the first time, there are plenty of things to do no matter your tastes. From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do in North Carolina on Tripadvisor.

The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in North Carolina.

Be sure to check out the new North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

#30. Bird Island

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Category: Islands

#29. GSMNP – Deep Creek Trail

– Rating: 5 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Walking Areas

#28. The Cascades Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Category: Hiking Trails

#27. Jockey’s Ridge State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,235 reviews)

– Category: State Parks, Parks

#26. Fields of the Wood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)

– Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Religious Sites

#25. North Carolina Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,791 reviews)

– Category: Art Museums

#24. Currituck Beach Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,157 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

#23. Casino at Harrah’s Cherokee

– Rating: 4 / 5 (3,941 reviews)

– Category: Casinos

#22. Elijah Mountain Gem Mine

– Rating: 5 / 5 (778 reviews)

– Category: Mines

#21. Pearson’s Falls

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Category: Waterfalls

#20. Oconaluftee Indian Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

#19. Tweetsie Railroad

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,040 reviews)

– Category: Amusement & Theme Parks, Rides & Activities

#18. Great Smoky Mountains Railroad

– Rating: 4 / 5 (3,291 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Railroads

#17. Blue Ridge Parkway

– Rating: 5 / 5 (6,919 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Drives

#16. Airborne and Special Operations Museum

– Rating: 5 / 5 (1,074 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#15. Fontana Lake

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Category: Bodies of Water, Nature & Wildlife Areas

#14. Smoky Mountain Trains Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#13. Old Salem Museums & Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,257 reviews)

– Category: Historic Sites

#12. Sarah P. Duke Gardens

– Rating: 5 / 5 (2,154 reviews)

– Category: Gardens

#11. Foggy Mountain Gem Mine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (491 reviews)

– Category: Mines

#10. Museum of the Cherokee Indian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,482 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#9. Greensboro Science Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,278 reviews)

– Category: Science Museums

#8. The North Carolina Arboretum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,596 reviews)

– Category: National Parks, Gardens

#7. Mingo Falls

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,142 reviews)

– Category: Waterfalls

#6. International Civil Rights Center & Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,494 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#5. Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Category: Forests

#4. Battleship North Carolina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,466 reviews)

– Category: Ships

#3. North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,284 reviews)

– Category: Natural History Museums, Science Museums

#2. Billy Graham Library

– Rating: 5 / 5 (2,406 reviews)

– Category: Libraries

#1. Biltmore

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26,573 reviews)

– Category: Historic Sites, History Museums

