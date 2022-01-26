Hit the road: New 2022 travel guides for North Carolina have arrived

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Tired of being cooped up inside, waiting for the winter season to be over? Ready to go explore in North Carolina but lost in where to start your traveling adventures?

Well, don’t worry because “The Official 2022 North Carolina Travel Guide” has arrived for you to start making that travel bucket list.

“The Official 2022 North Carolina Travel Guide” has expansive maps that give detailed information on nature trails, historical towns and fascinating restaurants.

“The best journeys begin with planning and exploring the possibilities,” said Visit NC Director Wit Tuttell. “The new Travel Guide delivers ideas that make the most of moments on the road as well as the rewards of being in choice destinations. We’re excited by the countless ways to forge ‘firsts that last’ with a guide that embraces all 100 counties, which are home hidden gems as well as greatest hits.”

While the travel guide is fantastic for ideas on what to do in North Carolina, it’s also helpful in other ways as well. The guide covers how to get to places by using “Highway Maps” to get to destinations on time, locations to tr y new wines with the “Winery Guide” and if you are a history buff, the guide also includes a “Civil War Trails” map to see where famous battles were held.

Some of the locations featured are Greenville’s B’s Barbecue, Raleigh’s North Carolina’s Museum of Art and Durham’s Parts and Labor restaurant which specializes in Veggie Samosas and live music.

The best thing about this downloadable travel guide is that it’s free and available in both digital and print formats. The print edition is available at the state’s nine Welcome Centers or by calling 800-847-4862 (800-VISITNC). Readers can also link to VisitNC.com/travel-guides to request a copy, access the digital edition, or download a PDF version.

“Even the most seasoned travelers can find something fresh to enjoy on a North Carolina road trip,” Tuttell said. “The 2022 Travel Guide will point the way.”