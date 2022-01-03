Holiday travel season looks good for Onslow County airport

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – The holiday travel season has been looking good for Onslow County’s Albert J. Ellis Airport.

Airport Director Chris White said so far, they only had to cancel one flight throughout the course of holiday travel. He said while other airports have struggled with cancellations recently, Jacksonville’s unique economy, as well as pretty decent weather, have made for a fantastic holiday travel season.

“We had our first cancellation during the entire holiday season (Monday),” White said. “And that was due to an equipment issue and accrued crew shortage.

“So we had no cancellations during Christmas or, or New Year, which is excellent. And that now by comparison to the entire system, which experienced a lot of disruption. It’s very good.”

White explained travel makes up 10 percent of North Carolina’s economy, and he is hopeful people will continue to travel in and out of this area in the coming year.