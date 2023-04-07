NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Airports are seeing a lot of foot traffic due to spring break travels.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport said this time of year brings in a lot of passengers. The airport has risen in flights, going up to five a day and using bigger planes to accommodate the number of people flying.

“I think the industry as a whole is forecasting a busy spring into summer,” said Andrew Shorter, the airport director. “We’ve kind of gotten all the travel restrictions well behind this now. So people are traveling. And that’s what we expect through the summer”

EWN wants to encourage people to be flexible with their flights and to book them in advance to avoid the busy season.